Four American states in the United States (North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida) have massively introduced an emergency regime due to the risk of fuel shortages. After the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which is suspected of Russian hackers, the Americans began to buy gasoline. Demand has grown by 40.1 percent, writes CNN.

More than a thousand gas stations in the country reported fuel shortages. In Florida, local authorities can relax a number of requirements for vehicles that bring fuel into the state. In Georgia, businesses will not be able to raise prices for certain goods and services, including gasoline. The average U.S. gasoline price on May 11 was the highest since November 2014 at $ 2.98 per gallon.

Earlier, on May 8, Colonial Pipeline reported that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN claims that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community are behind the cyberattack. It is known for not attacking state institutions and social facilities; large companies that can pay a large ransom become its victims.

Colonial Pipeline supplies about 45 percent of the gasoline and diesel consumed on the US East Coast. Colonial operates the largest oil products pipeline in the country and transports 2.5 million barrels per day. The company is developing a “system restart plan” and wants to restore service to some small lines between terminals and delivery points.