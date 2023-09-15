The abortion clinic Planned Parenthood resumed activities in Wisconsin a year after being forced to stop them in the American state due to the United States Supreme Court decision that reversed the jurisprudence of the Roe vs Wade case.

The 1973 decision, which prevented American states from prohibiting abortion before so-called viability – the minimum period of gestation for a fetus to survive outside the uterus, currently estimated at around 24 weeks – was overturned last year.

An 1849 local law, which prohibited abortion in almost all cases in Wisconsin, had been revived in the state shortly after the Supreme Court ruling. However, after a court case, Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in June of this year that the 1849 state law only prohibits “killing fetuses” in the state and not abortion itself.

According to the judge, the law in question does not explicitly mention the term “abortion”, therefore, it would only apply in cases where a pregnant woman was attacked and this resulted in the death of the fetus.

Voluntary terminations of pregnancy, with the mother’s consent, would be allowed, according to the judge.

Schlipper’s decision allowed abortions in Wisconsin again, which is why Planned Parenthood decided to resume its local services.

Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of the abortion clinic, said the organization is “eager to provide essential sexual and reproductive health care to those who need it now that the abortion ban has been ‘clarified’ by the court.”

Although pro-life groups criticized the decision by Planned Parenthood and the judge, the Democratic governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, celebrated the news and pledged to “continue fighting for the full restoration of the right to abortion in the state”.

Evers has vetoed several attempts by Wisconsin’s largely conservative state Legislature to restrict abortion. He has also supported other actions to allow abortion once and for all in the state, such as the bill that aims to completely repeal the 1849 law.