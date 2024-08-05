Noah Lyles of the United States won the Olympic gold in the 100 meters by 0.005 seconds.

Six-time world champion in track and field, American Noah Lyles won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympic Games. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The 2024 Olympics are taking place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians have been admitted to the Games as individual neutral athletes. A total of 15 Russian athletes will compete in the French capital.