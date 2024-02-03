The American Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed sources as saying that divisions among senior Hamas leaders prevent the movement from signing the ceasefire proposal in Gaza.

The newspaper pointed out that Hamas leaders in Gaza, including Yahya Sinwar, support the proposed temporary truce, which extends for six weeks.

She added that Hamas leaders abroad are pressing to reach a permanent ceasefire.

Qatar had previously revealed that it had received from Hamas an “initial positive confirmation” regarding the release of hostages and the truce proposal, but it has not yet responded definitively.

Reuters quoted a Hamas leader as confirming that the movement was studying a new truce proposal in Gaza, noting that no response had been provided yet.

Media advisor to the head of Hamas's political bureau, Taher Al-Nono, told Reuters on Thursday: “The movement received a proposal regarding a ceasefire truce and the release of hostages in Gaza, but it has not yet responded to any of the parties.”

Al-Nono added: “We have already received the proposal that was reached in Paris, but we have not yet delivered any response to any party, and it is under study.”

In Tel Aviv, Israeli government ministers refused to agree to a truce longer than a month, according to what Israeli sources revealed.

The sources said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel cannot agree to stop the war in Gaza before eliminating Hamas, indicating that Israel will not agree to release large numbers of Palestinian prisoners.

The sources revealed that Israeli ministers refuse to agree to a truce lasting more than a month within any agreement.