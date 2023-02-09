Burt Bacharach, the American musician and song legend, has died this Thursday at the age of 94. One of his representatives confirmed to the The Washington Post that the composer, producer and singer passed away at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 hits in the top 40 in the US and 52 in the UK.

More information

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1928 and raised in New York, Bacharach would sneak into jazz clubs as a minor to hear artists like Count Basie and Dizzy Gillespie, while also immersing himself in the work of composers like Stravinsky and Ravel. He received classical training at schools in Montreal, New York and California and, after a stint in the US Army, became an accompanist pianist for musicians such as Vic Damone, the Ames Brothers and his first wife, Paula Stewart. He also worked as an arranger and bandleader for Marlene Dietrich when she toured Europe in the late ’50s and early ’60s.

Bacharach made the leap into composition in 1957, when he met lyricist Hal David at the Brill Building in New York. They achieved two consecutive UK number ones with two of their first songs, The Story of My Life, by Marty Robbinsmichael holliday in the UK version) and magic moments, by Perry Como.

In addition to David’s lyrics, Bacharach created arrangements featuring vocal harmonies, string sections, jazzy piano, and distinctive details such as scintillating percussion and whistled melodies. Bacharach’s classical training also helped him use characterful and unusual time signatures. Together, he and David created a series of all-time classics: I Say a Little Prayersung by Aretha Franklin, What’s New Pussycat? by Tom Jones, The Look of Love, by Dusty Springfield, Make It Easy on Yourself, of the Walker Brothers, and many others.

Raindrops Keep Falling on My Headplayed by BJ Thomas and featured in the film two men and one destinywon a Grammy and an Oscar in 1969, while Bacharach’s music for the film won the Oscar for best original score.

Dionne Warwick became one of Bacharach’s longest-lasting and most fruitful collaborators. Their successes together include walk on by, Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, Anyone Who Had a Heart, A House is Not a Home (later a hit for Luther Vandross) and his own original version of I Say a Little Prayer. Warwick successfully sued Bacharach after he and David stopped working together, leaving her without material. It was a “very expensive and unfortunate” dispute, Bacharach told Guardian in 2019. He and Warwick reconciled for the 1985 AIDS charity single That’s What Friends Are For.

After he and Stewart divorced in 1958, Bacharach married three more times, to Angie Dickinson in 1965, Carole Bayer Sager in 1982, and Jane Hansen in 1993. He and Hansen, who remained married until his death, had two children, Oliver and Raleigh. Nikki Bacharach, his daughter with Dickinson, committed suicide in 2007, at age 40, after a history of mental health problems.

Bayer Sager became his musical collaborator in the 1980s, writing lyrics for new Bacharach songs performed by Neil Diamond, Roberta Flack and Christopher Cross, whose theme for the film Arthur the Golden Bachelor from 1981 earned Bacharach his second Oscar for best original song.

His hits waned in the mid-’80s, but he continued to collaborate with Ronald Isley, Dr. Dre, and Sheryl Crow, among others. He did a couple of albums with Elvis Costello, plus a cover of I’ll Never Fall in Love Again for the 1997 film Austin Powers.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe