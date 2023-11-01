Journalist Morris: US military is slow and in poor physical shape

The United States is preparing for war with a number of countries, but its soldiers have lost their physical shape and are not ready for combat. This opinion You said Redacted podcast hosts Clayton and Natalie Morris.

They noted that more than half of young Americans are unsuitable for the military due to excess weight, drug addiction, criminal records and lack of education. At the same time, according to the presenters, the US authorities intend to enter into conflict in the Middle East, and also strive for confrontation with Russia and China. “Fear our soldiers – they are the harshest… But no, leave them aside. Which ones do we have, it turns out – the slowest? Well, or the fattest in the world,” said Morris.