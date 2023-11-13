Al Mayadeen: military personnel were killed in a missile attack on the Koniko base in Syria

A missile attack on the US Koniko base in Syria killed American soldiers. reported the TV channel Al Mayadeen with reference to the source.

Exactly how many died is not specified. The Koniko base is located near the oil field of the same name, and 15 missiles were launched at it.

In response to increased attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq, the US military launched strikes on two targets in Syria. The Pentagon explained that this is the way the United States shows everyone that it will protect its citizens and national interests.

The Americans carried out the previous attack on targets in Syria on November 9.

According to the American side, Iran is behind the attacks on their bases.