According to the White House, the drone was from Iranian-backed fighters and departed from Syria, killing three people and injuring 25. Jordan claims that the attack did not take place on its territory, but in Syria. United States President Joe Biden said this Sunday (28/01) that three American soldiers died in a drone attack in northeast Jordan, near the border with Syria.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by Iranian-backed radical militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” the president said in a statement.

In addition to the three dead, at least 25 other people who were stationed at an American base there were injured, according to the US Army Central Command.

To the American broadcaster CNN, a US government official stated that the drone apparently was sent from Syria and was a single route. It is unclear why anti-aircraft defense was unable to intercept the drone.

Increased voltage

The attack marks the first time that US Army personnel have been killed since the start of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7 last year, and worsens the already fragile situation in the Middle East.

“The three American soldiers we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And our nation will never forget their ultimate sacrifice,” Biden said in the statement released by the White House.

On the other hand, Jordan's Minister of Government Communications and official government spokesman, Muhannad Al Mubaidin, told Al-Mamlaka TV channel that the attack did not take place inside his country, but on Syrian territory.

Mubaidin explained that the attack targeted the Al-Tanf base in Syria. The location is on the border with Jordan and Iraq. Generally, around 3,000 American troops are stationed in the region.

