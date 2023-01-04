American skier Ben Ogden said he is waiting for the return of Russian athletes to international competitions, including because they “defeat the Norwegians.” He said this in an interview Dagbladet.

“I’m not a politician, but I like it when the Russians compete because they beat the Norwegians. Russians are fighters. I hope they come back soon because I love them,” Ogden said.

On October 23, British skier Andrew Musgrave said that without Russian athletes the competition would look ridiculous, and added that he would like to compete with all strong opponents.

The day before, on October 22, the board of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) decided to keep the ban on Russians and Belarusians from participating in competitions under the auspices of the organization next season.

On the same day, Soviet and Russian skier, Honored Master of Sports of the USSR and Honored Coach of Russia Mikhail Devyatyarov commented on the FIS decision not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2022/23 season. He also noted that amid these events, athletes may have additional motivation and athletes will crave competition with other countries when they have a chance to enter the world stage.