American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set a record on Saturday by winning the slalom in Are, Sweden. It was her 87th World Cup win, more than any other skier – male or female – ever. This is reported by international news agencies. She won the slalom with 0.92 seconds ahead of the Swiss Wendy Holdener.

The 27-year-old Shiffrin already won the giant slalom on Friday and thus equaled the record of the Swede Ingemar Stenmark, which had stood for more than thirty years. In January, she already equaled the women’s record: with 82 victories, that was held by American ski legend Lindsey Vonn. “It’s very hard to comprehend,” said Shiffrin after the game, when asked how it felt to be the best of all time.

Shiffrin was born in the American ski resort of Vail and started skiing when she was 4 years old. She made her debut at the World Cup level when she was 15 years old and at the age of 17 she won a World Cup competition for the first time, also in Are. She still has three games to go during the current World Cup. The New York Times previously calculated that if Shiffrin continues to ski until she is 33, just like Vonn, she will pass the hundred World Cup victories.