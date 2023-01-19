UPDATEAmerican singer-songwriter David Crosby has died at the age of 81. His wife Jan Dance has informed the entertainment magazine variety . Crosby was one of the most influential rock musicians of the 1960s and 1970s. He was a founding member of two of the biggest rock bands of the era: The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Crosby was born on August 14, 1941 in Los Angeles. In 1964 he formed the group The Byrds with band members Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke. Their first hit was a Bob Dylan cover Tambourine Man. Crosby’s quick-tempered nature caused regular disagreements between the group members. After another quarrel he was kicked out of the band in 1967.

A year later he formed the super trio Crosby, Stills & Nash. Stephen Stills came from the band Buffalo Springfield and Briton Graham Nash was known from The Hollies. Later Neil Young also joined the band. In August 1969 they played the legendary Woodstock Festival.

Twice in Hall of Fame

Crosby is considered one of the most influential rockers of the 1960s and 1970s. He was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, both with The Byrds and with Crosby, Stills & Nash. Hits he wrote during his period with the latter band included Almost Cut My Hair and Déjà Vu. In the summer of 2021 he released his last solo album For Free from.

For years, Crosby struggled with alcohol and cocaine addictions. In 1982 he was arrested in Texas for possession of drugs and weapons, and in 1986 he was imprisoned for five months. In 1994 he underwent a liver transplant. In 2014 he underwent heart surgery.

"It is with great sadness that after a long illness our beloved David (Croz) Crosby passed away," his wife Jan Dance said in a statement. ,,He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will live on through his legendary music." The family is requesting privacy to process Crosby's death.

Neil Young, Graham Nash, David Crosby and Stephen Stills in 1999. ©Peter Morgan/Reuters

