American country singer Naomi Judd, best known for forming the duo “The Guds” with her daughter Winona, has died at the age of 76, her family announced Saturday.

Winona and her sister, actress Ashley, expressed their “deep sadness” at the death of their mother, via their Instagram accounts.

“We lost our wonderful mother to a mental illness,” the two sisters said, without giving further details.

Naomi and Winona Gad formed their artistic duo in the late 1970s, winning numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards. Among their most famous songs are “Love Can Build a Bridge”, “Mama’s Crazy” and “Girls Night Out”.

Despite the separation of the artistic duo in 1983, the mother and daughter met several times on tours and special shows, before the duo was officially dissolved in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis C.

The mother and daughter had been scheduled to tour again this fall for the first time in more than a decade.