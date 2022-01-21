American singer and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. That is stated in a statement his Facebook page. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Meat Loaf was known for the worldwide hit Paradise by the Dashboard Light in 1978. He also starred in more than 65 films, including Fight Club.

Meat Loaf was the stage name of Marvin Lee Aday. Paradise by the Dashboard Light is on the album Bat Out of Hell. The song marked his breakthrough: the music world became acquainted with the American singer and he acquired worldwide fame. In 1992 he won a Grammy Award for his song I’d Do Anything for Love.

But few knew that he was also an actor. For example, he played at the New York festival Shakespeare in the Park.

In the end, he starred in more than 65 films. Meat Loaf became known to the general public as an actor in the film Fight Club in 1999. After 2013, he decided to stop touring to focus entirely on acting. That promise did not last long, because in 2015 he announced new concerts.