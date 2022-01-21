Meat Loaf, pseudonym of Marvin Lee Aday, had a big hit in the Netherlands at the end of the seventies with Paradise By The Dashboard Light. He also scored hits with songs like You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) and I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That). Meat Loaf’s album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The obese American singer was last seen on stage in the Netherlands in 2013. Meat Loaf then performed in the IJsselhallen in Zwolle. During that period, the singer was not doing so well medically. In 2012, the singer became unwell just before making his appearance on the British live TV show Loose Women. A year earlier, he passed out during a performance and in 2009 he was completely disoriented at an awards ceremony in London.

Meat Loaf's main songwriter Jim Steinman passed away last year at the age of 73. "We were together with heart and soul. We didn't know each other, we were each other," Meat Loaf summed up their long friendship. "Since I met Jim, he has been the center of my life," Meat Loaf said of Steinman. And I was always his center. They talked about me in everything he did. And everything I did, they talked about Jim. I didn't care. That's what I wanted."

Steinman wrote, among others, Meat Loaf’s big hits Paradise By The Dashboard Light and I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

