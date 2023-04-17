American singer Ciara starred in the video in the kit of the Russian brand Red September

Popular American singer Ciara released clip for the song Da Girls, on the frames of which she appeared in the dress of the Russian brand Red September, founded by designer Olga Vasyukova. The relevant information appeared in the Instagram account of the latter (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The celebrity starred in a cropped tight-fitting longsleeve and leggings in red, white and yellow. According to the description of the publication, the set, decorated with inscriptions, was included in the spring-summer 2023 collection.

Fans of the brand expressed their delight in the comments. “This is a super success! Congratulations!”, “Guys, I’m very happy for you”, “Well done, it’s great!” Russian-speaking users of the social network praised the company.

