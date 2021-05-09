Six people were killed in a shooting at a birthday party in the American city of Colorado Springs, Colorado. It is reported by Pasadena Star-News.

The shooting took place in a mobile home parking lot. The fire on those gathered at the party was opened by the beloved of one of the girls present at the party. After that, the man committed suicide.

“The children in the trailer were not harmed by the suspect and are now with relatives,” Colorado Springs police said in a statement. An investigation is underway to determine the shooter’s motives.

Earlier in the United States, a sixth grader brought a pistol to school and shot at two students and one employee of the educational institution. The student took a pistol from her backpack and fired several shots inside and outside the school. One of the teachers managed to disarm the girl and hold her until the police arrived.