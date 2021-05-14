US Coast Guard patrol ship Hamilton, which entered the Black Sea on April 27, completed operations and left its waters on May 14.

“US Coast Guard frigate Hamilton has begun its transition from the Black Sea after ensuring maritime security and strengthening partnerships with Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine,” the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet said in a statement. Twitter…

At the end of April, the ship entered the Black Sea to “support NATO allies and partners” in the region.

An American boat of this type of armed forces last entered the Black Sea area in 2008.

On April 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States and NATO continue their provocative activities in the airspace and waters of the Black Sea.

On April 16, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced that US warships would continue to enter the Black Sea.

A few days earlier, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev announced the increased activity of NATO in the Black Sea. According to him, many Americans do not even imagine the location of the sea itself. However, in the current conditions of military activity, Moscow is forced to support measures to ensure the security of state borders.