Sky News: US ship collides with Houthi boats in the Red Sea, fighting is underway

An American ship collided with warboats of Yemen's Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah paramilitary group in the Red Sea. About it transmits Sky News Arabia channel citing Yemeni sources.

The publication notes that there are “fierce clashes” between the US ship and the Houthi boats.

Earlier, US helicopters sank Houthi boats that attacked the Hangzhou container ship of the Danish company Maersk. This happened on December 31 at 6:30 am Sanaa time.

Yemen's Houthis attacked the Maersk container ship in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Their military spokesman said Yahya Saria said the military would obstruct the passage of ships associated with Israel or going to the country in the Red and Arabian Seas.