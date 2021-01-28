Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The American University of Sharjah has completed preparations to receive students in its graduate studies program for the Spring of 2021, and the number of students in the class reaches 80 new students who begin their studies on January 31.

Yesterday, January 27, the Graduate Studies Office of the American University of Sharjah organized virtual welcoming and orientation sessions for graduate students, attended by senior university officials and members of the University’s Graduate Student Association.

“It is important for students to communicate with their program coordinators on a regular basis, and to familiarize themselves with the university’s policies and procedures to have a smooth university experience,” said Dr. Muhammad Al-Tarhouni, Vice Rector for Postgraduate Studies at the American of Sharjah.

“Graduate programs focus on specialized research and independent learning, so I encourage students to discover and work closely with their academic advisors to develop their ideas and create innovative solutions,” he added. I also invite new students to strengthen their relationships with their colleagues ».