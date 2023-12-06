American Senator Murphy: there is no doubt that the United States is about to abandon Ukraine

The United States is about to abandon Ukraine. This was stated by Chris Murphy, a member of the US Senate from the ruling Democratic Party, writes TASS.

The politician commented on the fierce disagreements over the request of the administration of US President Joe Biden for an additional aid package for Kyiv. “I just don’t think there is any doubt that we are about to abandon Ukraine,” Murphy said of Washington’s plans.

In his opinion, refusal to approve aid to Ukraine will allegedly lead to “Russia’s military invasion of Europe.” “They (Republicans — approx. “Tapes.ru”) will mourn the day they decided to play political games,” he added.

Earlier, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on fellow party members to vote against allocating money to Kyiv.