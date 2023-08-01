The American company Micromobility.com, which makes electric scooters and e-bikes, among other things, wants to take over the bankrupt Amsterdam bicycle brand VanMoof. Monday the company announced that it has made a so-called non-binding offer for VanMoof, which would have been received ‘positively’.

It is not known how high the offer is. A non-binding offer is followed by a binding offer, which VanMoof may or may not accept in order to enter into final agreements on the sale. Micromobility says it is currently working on that offer. No binding agreements have been made at this time.

“We see the challenges the micromobility industry is currently facing, but we strongly believe in this industry’s ability to change,” said Micromobility chief executive Salvatore Palella in a statement. He is interested, among other things, in VanMoof’s business model with subscriptions for customers.

More candidates

One of VanMoof’s trustees says against it FD that Micromobility is ‘one of the candidates’. Also against RTL the trustees said that there are “serious candidates”, but it was not said who they are.

VanMoof was declared bankrupt in July. Things have been going badly for some time with the maker of the hip e-bikes, partly because the company had spent a lot of money on repairs. Broken bicycles could only be repaired at VanMoof itself, which led to long waiting times and mountains of customer complaints.