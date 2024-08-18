American scientists have announced the development of a drug to combat aging

American scientists are testing innovative drugs that they hope will slow down or reverse the aging process. The drugs were tested on dogs, reports TV company ABC7.

“Telomir Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr. Christopher Chapman, in collaboration with Dr. Michael Roizen, tested a new drug aimed at lengthening telomere caps on human stem cells,” the article says.

The article also states that if telomeres are increased, the body will be able to reproduce stem cells and continue to restore them, “so that the patient can literally become younger.” It is claimed that the effect of the drug was experienced by two elderly dogs – a German shepherd named Zeus, who had previously been diagnosed with cancer, and a Newfoundland named Benson, who suffered from arthritis. Thus, after taking the pills, their health improved noticeably.

The scientists hope the drug will eventually benefit humans. Preclinical data from a previous study of human cells in vitro showed that telomeres were lengthened by 200%.

Earlier, researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute discovered new cells that control the aging process of the thymus. Scientists recalled that the thymus plays a key role in the production of T cells, which are necessary to protect the body from infections and cancer.

In addition, earlier scientists from the Center for Aging Research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm discovered a way to reduce the risk of developing dementia using an anti-inflammatory diet.