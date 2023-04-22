The American geneticist, Professor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. David Sinclair, that talks are currently taking place between his research center and a number of leading Emirati institutions in scientific and medical research, for the UAE to become a global center in the field of sight restoration and treatment in the near future, indicating that the UAE has leaders capable of change and development and wonderful scientific cadres that can Work with her to serve humanity.

During one of the lectures organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council during the month of Ramadan, the American scientist stressed that the UAE is also qualified to become the first country that can delay human aging, as it is the most advanced and world leader in the field of aging. The field of genome technology development, and it has a giant and pioneering project called the “Emirati Genome”, stressing that aging is a treatable disease, and is the main cause of diseases, and leads to the death of 150,000 people annually worldwide.

Sinclair pointed out that his research laboratory discovered that humans have a backup copy of “information genes” in every human cell, explaining that the center’s scientific team is currently conducting research on the possibility of reprogramming this backup copy to treat aging and restore youth within 6 weeks.

He said: “If it is indeed possible to reset the program that causes humans to age, then it may be easier to treat aging than many people think, and it may even be easier than treating cancer, and it is very likely that the first person who will live to 150 years has been born.” Indeed,” pointing out that the way a person lives has a significant impact on speeding up or slowing down signs of aging that are similar to scratches on a CD, so doing things right can significantly slow down the aging process.

Sinclair stated that in the future, it may be possible to treat an elderly person and return him to a youthful state by reprogramming him and using backup copies of information in his cells, noting that the laboratory will soon announce the results of research on some other animals such as chimpanzees and lemurs.