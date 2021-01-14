D.he United States has banned the import of cotton products and tomatoes from the Xinjiang region of China. The Department of Homeland Security justified this on Wednesday with the suspicion that forced laborers were being used to harvest and process cotton and tomatoes in western China. The measure also affects textiles and clothing that are manufactured in other countries with intermediate products from Xinjiang. America goes further than Canada, Australia and Great Britain, which have also announced measures against the import of products from alleged forced labor.

China denies that members of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang are forced to work and instead speaks of measures to reduce poverty. Satellite images, government documents and statements by those affected cast doubts on the Chinese information. The German Xinjiang researcher Adrian Zenz presented a study in December that looked at the recruitment of labor columns in cotton production.

Fear of prison

From the documents he has evaluated, it appears that the harvest workers in the past were Han Chinese who were hired from other provinces for the season. In recent years they have been replaced by residents from predominantly Uyghur areas who have been mobilized as part of the poverty reduction program. In 2018, this applied to at least half a million seasonal workers, writes Zenz. Local cadres had to meet quotas. “Transfer all who are to be transferred,” says one of the documents.

The language used in the documents does not give the impression of being voluntary. It speaks of “deep-seated laziness” and people “who are not ready to work in agriculture” and whose attitudes towards employment need to be “transformed”.

A Uyghur living in Europe reported to the BBC how his mother had been recruited to harvest cotton. Government cadres went from door to door and said that the village had to provide five to ten percent of its residents as workers. “People leave because they are afraid of being taken to prison or elsewhere,” the anonymous informant told the broadcaster.

China is the largest tomato producer in the world

In the plantations, workers are subject to strict controls known as “military-style management”. In addition to the harvest, they have to take part in “thought-forming work”. According to the documents, this involves, on the one hand, ideological training, such as learning “red songs” and gestures of loyalty to the Communist Party, and secondly, “education in ethnic unity”. The latter is presumably directed against the Islamic beliefs of the workers. One document states that “religious activities” should be prevented. All of this leads Adrian Zenz to assume that the work programs not only serve to combat poverty, but also to uproot and indoctrinate the Uighur population.