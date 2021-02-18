The American rover Perseverance successfully landed on the Red Planet. This was announced on Thursday, February 18, by the NASA broadcast dispatcher.

The landing of the rover lasted about seven minutes. All operations were carried out automatically.

According to the ministry, a parachute was used to reduce the speed of the vehicle. After that, the casing of the rover was detached, designed to protect against high temperatures. At the last stage of the landing, the braking engines of the lander worked, from which Perseverance was lowered to the surface of Mars using cables.

NASA experts expect to receive new data on the origin of life using the rover. Earlier, scientists discovered a network of salt lakes under the glaciers at the south pole of the Red Planet.