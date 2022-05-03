With one scoop of Politico America was presented with two monumental surprises on Monday evening. The news site reported that the Supreme Court is preparing to abolish the national right to abortion. And she did that on the basis of a leaked concept of the court’s ruling – an institution where there is rarely, if ever, a leak. A spokesperson for the court confirmed on Tuesday that the piece is authentic, but that the final verdict does not necessarily have to be the same as the draft.

The ruling said a previous court decision legalizing abortion was “a blatant mistake”. In 1973 the court ruled in the case Roe v. Wade that the right to abortion stems from the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which protects the personal rights of citizens. This prohibited states from infringing on the right to undergo medical treatment such as abortion. Thus, the ruling in Roe v. Wade became “the law of the land” and the benchmark for abortion practice in the US. Even when later the balance in the court tilted to the conservative side, a majority of the judges always upheld the verdict, out of respect for the precedent.

Samuel Alito, one of the court’s most conservative judges and the one who wrote the leaked draft, makes a mess of Roe v. Wade. “The reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision had damaging effects,” he writes. And: “The constitution makes no mention of abortion and the right to do so is not even implicit in its provisions.”

Five of the nine judges would be in favor of this ruling, three against. It is unclear how Chief Justice John Roberts will vote. The final decision is expected before the summer recess. Politico wrote on Monday: “Judges have sometimes changed their vote in the course of discussions about versions of the ruling.” That happened, for example, in 2012, when a majority of the court decided that the federal health care plan Obamacare was lawful, while a majority had previously been against it.

The prospect of lifting the protection of women’s right to abortion sparked immediate protests. That same evening, supporters and opponents of the right to abortion met at the Supreme Court building in Washington. A little further on, in the Capitol and in the White House, politicians reacted to the news. President Biden called the right of women to choose abortion “fundamental” and the draft ruling “radical.” Vice President Harris stated that opponents of abortion “want to punish women and deprive them of the right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

At the other end of the political spectrum, Republicans were enthusiastic about abolishing federal protections for the right to abortion. Conservative figurehead Josh Hawley, senator from Missouri (one state-wide abortion clinic), called the ruling “one of the best in Supreme Court history”: “This will save millions of lives.”

But most of the attention of Republicans in the first reactions went to the leaking of this concept. They are convinced that a progressive judge or collaborator passed the piece on to Politico, in an attempt to mobilize public opinion to pressure the judges. Chief Justice Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak, which he called “a shocking breach of trust.”

The Democrats are less keen on the leak. While another theory is also conceivable: that an enthusiastic judge has leaked the piece to establish a fait accompli and to make it more difficult for his fellow conservative colleagues to shy away from this ruling in the mutual discussions.

Not a sustainable solution

The news comes just as the House and part of the Senate elections are entering a first round. Primary elections will be held in 10 states this month. Abortion is a burning election theme, for the left and for the right.

In fact, what Judge Alito writes in the ruling is now happening automatically: that the matter must be left to “the people and their elected representatives”. He rightly notes that Roe v. Wade has “certainly not resulted in an end to divisions” over the abortion issue. “On the contrary, Roe has ‘ignited’ a national issue that has been bitterly divided for the past half century.” In the decade since abortion was legalized, opponents have set fire to clinics 110 times. Abortion doctors have been attacked, injured or shot by fanatics.

“It should come as no surprise to anyone that this Court has not been able to close the debate on this issue,” the draft ruling said. “This Court cannot achieve a lasting solution to a biting nationwide controversy simply by dictating a settlement and telling people to make do with it.”

This Court cannot bring about a lasting solution to a biting nationwide controversy by simply dictating a settlement and telling people to make do with it Samuel Alito high judge in draft ruling

President Biden promised Tuesday that his administration will be “ready when the real verdict comes.” Should it have the same meaning as this first version, then ‘it is up to the elected representatives of the people at every level of government to protect the right of choice of women’. Biden promised he would pass abortion legislation if his party members retain a majority in the House.

Should abortion become a key issue in November’s election, it could turn out to be in Democrats’ favor. Polling Agency Gallup has been examining the views of Americans for decades. A solid majority of around 60 percent has consistently supported the Roe v. Wade ruling since the 1990s. The difference is much smaller when people are asked about their personal views on abortion. Then the ratio is suddenly about 50-50, when it comes to ‘pro life‘ or ‘pro choice†

Extremely conservative

For now, this court ruling would mean that each of the American states can regulate the right to abortion itself. In recent years, encouraged by the conservative fervor of the Trump era, numerous states have enacted extremely conservative abortion laws. Mississippi wants to ban all abortions 15 weeks after conception, under the law that the Supreme Court is now reviewing. Some states go even further in limiting the right of choice. It will mean that women who want safe abortion treatment will sometimes have to travel for days, depending on where they live and the closest legal clinic.

Through a confluence of careful preparation, political arm wrestling and coincidence, President Trump was able to appoint as many as three Supreme Court justices during his term in office. A majority of Republican senators denied his predecessor Obama the opportunity to nominate a successor to conservative high judge Antonin Scalia in his senior year. The reasoning of the Republicans was: we are now so close to the elections that we want the population to have a say in the ‘color’ of the judge. That’s how Trump attacked his first Supreme Court candidate.

In 2018, Judge Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement and Trump was able to appoint a second new judge. A month and a half before the 2020 election, progressive icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, leaving a new vacancy at court. Republicans pushed through Trump’s latest nomination. Thus, the court’s balance is now 6-3 in favor of the progressives and the way was paved for this conservative triumph.

Democrats these days will be scratching their heads as to why they’ve never made a serious effort to legally enshrine the right to abortion. Over the past fifty years, they have regularly had large enough majorities in Congress to attempt this. But when it came out, President Obama also preferred his health insurance law rather than legalize abortion. In exchange for Republicans’ support for his Obamacare bill, he committed to Republican legislation banning government funding of abortion clinics. The right to abortion, Democrats believed, was adequately protected in the Roe v. Wade ruling, as “law of the land.” After fifty years of well-regulated abortion, this has turned out to be an expensive miscalculation.

Deadline for abortion Dutch practice as an example of what not to do

In two footnotes of the draft ruling of the American Supreme Court, reference is made to the Dutch abortion practice. And not in a positive way. In Mississippi law, which the court had to consider, a period of fifteen weeks after conception is set as the limit for a termination of pregnancy. One argument for that early term is, according to Mississippi lawmakers that except the US, only six other countries “allow medically necessary or otherwise self-selected abortions beyond the 20th week of pregnancy.” The Netherlands is one of those countries. Besides the US, the Netherlands is even the only other country that uses ‘viability’ of the fetus outside the womb as a yardstick. before the cut-off time for a self-selected abortion. The draft Supreme Court ruling questions the usefulness of this criterion.

Comments

If the Court reverses Roe, it will be up to elected representatives at all levels to protect women’s right to choose. And it’s up to the voters to decide in November pro choiceto select candidates. Joe Biden US President This represents the greatest curtailment of rights in the past 50 years — not just of women, but of all Americans. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Leaders Democrats in House and Senate Congress must pass legislation NOW that enshrines Roe v. Wade. If there are not enough votes for it, we must end the filibuster. Bernie Sanders Senator Democrats This is clearly a coordinated campaign to intimidate and antagonize Supreme Court justices. Kevin McCarthy Leader of Republicans in the House of Representatives Down with Roe. There is no right to kill a child. The right to life is a human right. Lila Rose Chairman Anti-Abortion Organization LiveAction Well done. We can learn from that in Europe. Bert-Jan Ruissen MEP for the SGP Barriers to timely, affordable and safe aid can lead to unsafe abortion, disproportionately affecting the poorest and most vulnerable World Health Organisation I am expecting my first patient soon with complications from an illegal abortion, and I am terrified. Katrina Green doctor in Tennessee