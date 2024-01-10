The trick revealed by an expert traveler from the United States allows you to earn 2,500 free travel miles every time you wait for your luggage at an airport. Just last year, Mikah Meyer earned the equivalent of $280 in miles, just for waiting for their suitcases. The content creator shared how she manages to take advantage of her time at the airport in a video that has gone viral among travel lovers.

Mikah Meyer, who is recognized as the first person to have visited all 419 National Parks in the United States in a single trip, shared with his 67,100 Instagram followers how he manages to get free flight miles on each of his trips. The writer also discovered how to take advantage of the Delta Airlines baggage guaranteewhich compensates passengers if they have to wait more than 20 minutes to receive their bags, with 2,500 SkyMiles, as the brand calls its flight miles.

“We are committed to providing you with reliable and on-time baggage service every time you fly. That's why we protect your suitcases with a guarantee: If your checked bag does not arrive at the carousel in 20 minutes or less after any domestic flight, you are eligible to receive 2,500 bonus miles. Simply complete the form below no later than three days after your flight arrives. Requests can only be submitted after the flight,” the airline’s site states.

Quick guide to earning flight miles



Mikah Meyer shared with her followers a quick guide to taking advantage of Delta's 20-minute guarantee. According to the expert traveler, it is very easy to claim this bonus and all you need is your phone.

“After you land, use the app or website to go to 'Flight Status' to see what time Delta says you landed

If your luggage is delayed 21 minutes or more after that time (you can physically observe it or sit in the lounge with a drink and wait for the phone app notification), go to 'Baggage and travel taxes' in the app or the Delta website.

Scroll down to '20-minute baggage guarantee.'

Fill out the short seven-entry form.

Voila! 2,500 free bonus miles in your account instantly."

Mikah Meyer is a travel content creator who has earned 20,000 travel miles thanks to this policy. Photo: Instagram @mikahmey

For the traveler, This trick is especially useful during the holidays.when luggage is more likely to take time to exit the belt.

Where is this trick valid?



According to the content creator, this luggage guarantee “only applies to domestic Delta flights in the 50 United States and Puerto Rico”. Additionally, according to the airline's official website, to make this clause valid: “At the time of travel you must be a SkyMiles member to be eligible and requests for multiple flights must be submitted separately.”