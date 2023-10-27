Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

An Iraqi security source revealed the arrival of unprecedented American security reinforcements to the Ain al-Asad air base, west of Anbar.

The source said that security reinforcements arrived at dawn yesterday at the Ain al-Assad base, which includes American forces and advisors from the international coalition forces. The source stated that “American planes and drones intensified their reconnaissance operations over the skies of the region, just before an American transport plane landed at the base building.”

The source added, “Ain al-Assad base witnessed an unusual movement of planes that landed inside the base building amid precautionary measures.” The source suggested that these planes were carrying advisors and soldiers to enhance the protection of the base after it was subjected to attacks by drones and missiles, indicating that Ain al-Assad base witnessed an unusual movement. For the transport planes that landed inside the base building, days after dozens of planes landed in the base building.

Yesterday, the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, announced that its forces in Iraq were subjected to at least 16 attacks within a week, while confirming that it would respond to these attacks in a timely manner.

Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said that since October 17, “American and coalition forces have been attacked 16 times in Iraq and 4 times in Syria,” explaining that these attacks were carried out with drones and missiles.

He pointed out that the last of these attacks occurred the day before yesterday, in the Kurdistan region, and caused “minor damage to the infrastructure” without “causing any human losses.”

Ryder confirmed that Washington will send 900 additional soldiers and air defense systems to the region to prevent conflicts in the Middle East from spreading more broadly.