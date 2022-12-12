Flightradar spotted RQ-4B Global Hawk over the Black Sea, 100 km from the coast of Crimea

An American strategic reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted in the Black Sea. About this “Lente.ru” became aware of the data of the air travel tracking portal flightradar.

According to him, the RQ-4B Global Hawk with the call sign FORTE10 on Monday, December 12, took off from the NATO naval air base Sigonella on the Italian island of Sicily and around 11:00 Moscow time began circling near the coast of Crimea. It is known that the device was fixed at about 100 kilometers in a straight line from the peninsula.

In addition, over the territory of Romania, not far from the Odessa region, there was a US Lockheed EP-3E Aries II electronic intelligence aircraft with the call sign TD45 – the plane arrived from the Souda air base on the Greek island of Crete, which is one of the strongholds of the NATO Naval Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Departures of planes and drones of NATO countries spying on Russia have become more frequent. These aircraft appeared near the conflict zone in Ukraine, as well as in the region of the Kaliningrad region and northern Russian territories before.

Such sorties were repeatedly recorded on the eve of attacks on Crimea by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So, in November, the RQ-4 Global Hawk was spotted over the Black Sea a few hours before a major attack by Ukrainian drones – then Russian air defense systems managed to shoot down five enemy drones in the area of ​​gas condensate fields in the Black Sea, as well as near Sevastopol.