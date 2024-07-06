US Global Hawk reconnaissance UAV spotted near Kaliningrad region

An American RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone was spotted near the Kaliningrad region. This reported Telegram channel Shot.

The drone with the call sign FORTE16 is currently patrolling over Polish territory. It remains approximately 50 kilometers from the border.

Earlier, details of the mysterious incident with the Global Hawk over the Black Sea were revealed. The author of the Telegram channel Fighterbomber found out that a MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew past the drone at a speed of about three thousand kilometers per hour “completely by accident.” After that, the drone “changed its mind” about carrying out a combat reconnaissance mission and flew away.