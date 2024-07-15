American rapper Cameron Jibril Thomaz, known artistically as Wiz Khalifa, 36, not only shined on Saturday night with his performance in front of thousands of fans present at the Beach, please! (Beach, Please!), one of the most anticipated festivals of the summer in Romania, but also starred in one of the anecdotes that will undoubtedly mark the event. At the event in Costinesti, one of the most popular tourist resorts in Romania on the shores of the Black Sea, Wiz Khalifa was living up to musical expectations when during a brief pause he lit up a “homemade” joint without any concealment, to the astonished amazement of the audience, aware of the strict legislation against all types of drugs in this Eastern European country. The attendees quickly took out their mobile phones to immortalize the moment that led to his arrest at the end of the concert, an arrest that they also recorded.

The Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated rapper himself apologized and said he had been treated “with respect” upon his arrest and subsequent release in a message posted later on social networks“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t want to disrespect Romania by lighting up the joint on stage. They were very respectful and let me out. I’ll be back soon. But next time without a big joint,” Khalifa said. on his X account (formerly Twitter)which already has more than 200,000 views.

Romania’s organised crime prosecutor’s office (DIICOT) announced on Sunday that it had opened a criminal investigation against an American citizen for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs.” “During a performance at a music festival held in the seaside resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to be in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis and consumed (on stage) another amount in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette,” the statement said. The artist now faces an offence that can be punished with sentences of between three months and two years in prison, according to local press.

The event organisers immediately stressed that they maintain a “zero tolerance” policy towards any banned substance, regardless of its nature, and that the focus remains on the festival. Ironically, the festival was promoting an anti-drug campaign.

Wiz Khalifa, who performed for the first time in Romania, posted a photo On Instagram from the backstage of the show, where, in addition to food and drink, two cigarettes were also seen, presumably containing marijuana, the consumption of which he usually dedicates in many of his lyrics. It is no news that the American composer of See you again and Wild, young and free appears with a joint in his hand. In 2022, he even launched his own marijuana brand, Khalifa Kush, which has had considerable success in the market.

He has also spoken openly in public about his marijuana use. In January of this year, he admitted that he attends his son Sebastian’s parent-teacher meetings under the influence of the drug. “Of course, I go there high. They expect it,” he said in the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time. “Now they know what to expect. It’s not like before, when you would be judged as a bad father for smoking marijuana,” said Khalifa, who also confessed in an interview with SkinBone that he smokes “like 30” joints a day.

Despite the incident, the beach party continued until dawn and the fun was not affected. The event, which started on Wednesday and ended on Sunday, has attracted more than 200 musicians from all over and more than 120,000 spectators. The international performers included artists such as Travis Scott, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Rich the Kid, Don Toliver, Anitta, Rich Amiri, Yeat and Ice Spice, among others.