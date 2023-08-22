Russian rap artist Alisher Morgenstern (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) spoke about the deception of the American rapper Rich The Kid (real name – Dimitri Leslie Roger). The artist shared this during his podcast, the video is posted on the artist’s YouTube channel.

On August 11, Morgenstern and rapper Onative released a joint video for the track If I ever with Rich The Kid. According to the rapper, the American musician was inspired by the song and the video until the moment he received a large sum of money.

Morgenstern noted that Rich The Kid was filming for 40 minutes, when it was agreed that the filming process would last four hours, and left for his performance, promising to return and continue, which did not happen. He also violated the terms of the contract for posting content on social networks.

Morgenstern came to the conclusion that the Russian audience is much closer to him. “I would like to note that in America, after all, if we compare our mentality, our people and the mentality of Americans – how they communicate, how they work, then there is pure capitalism, without any share of humanity. Please forgive me, I will no longer try to America, I want to make songs for our people again with a soul, ”said the artist.

Morgenstern had previously appealed the fine for not being labeled as a foreign agent.