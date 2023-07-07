If you decide to become a rapper and your name is Symere Bysil Woods, then you’re trying to form a stage name with woods or a wavy tiger, right? Or are we the only ones? No, Symere chose the name Lil Uzi Vert because he raps as fast as a machine gun and jumps vertically to the top, he says. Something different from Machine Gun Kelly, right? Anyway, we are curious about what all those guys smoke and why they get so excited about firearms. We will undoubtedly not understand the answer to those questions, just like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan convertible that he had made.

Lil Uzi Vert gets his cars pimped at Car Effex. Earlier it was an Audi R8 and a Bugatti Veyron. But the Rolls-Royce got a very modest appearance when you compare it to that previous stuff. You will find photos of those cars below this post.

Back to the RR. Let’s start with the elephant in the room; the roof is indeed off. The Cullinan is now called the ‘Vert Edition’, and that not only refers to the last part of the stage name, but also to a piece convertiblerather English for convertible, which is French, but that’s a different rapper.

So the roof is gone, but the tailgate has remained. Open it and you have a good view of a sound system on which the rapper will undoubtedly play his own music. An image of the bear Domo Kun is depicted in the headrests. This beast is the mascot of the Japanese public broadcaster NHK and later got a television series Nickelodeon. Just so you know. Why it’s on that rapper’s car… No idea.

The Spirit of Ecstasy is not saved

The showpiece of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan convertible is at the front of the car. The Spirit of Ecstasy could not, of course, lag behind the metamorphosis. The figurine is defaced with a lot of stones that look like diamonds. That suits the rapper well, because he himself once had a diamond set in his forehead. Real. We asked Car Effex what the American rapper had to pay for Rolls-Royce Cullinan convertible, but the company is not allowed to share anything about it, they say.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Bugatti Veyron

Lil Uzi Vert’s Audi R8