The Court of Cassation definitively confirmed this evening the sentence for the former carabiniere Marco Camuffo, establishing the reduction of the sentence to 4 years and 4 months of imprisonment, for the incident of sexual violence to two 21-year-old US students that took place the night between on 6 and 7 September 2017 in Florence, after having taken them back with the service car to their Florentine home, in Borgo Santi Apostoli.

The sentence of the Supreme Court is less than two months compared to the 4 years and 6 months imposed by the Court of Appeal of Florence on February 4, 2021. In the first instance, on October 11, 2018, the Court of the Tuscan capital had sentenced the former accused chosen Camuffo with shortened procedure to 4 years and 8 months.

Also today the Florence Court of Appeal confirmed the sentence but reduced the sentence from 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment to 4 years for Pietro Costa, the other former carabiniere accused of raping the two American students. The two-month reduction of the sentence was decided by the appellate judges excluding the aggravating circumstance of the violation of official duties, a crime for which Costa had already been convicted by the military court, as was Camuffo.

The two US students immediately denounced the two carabinieri Camuffo and Costa, who were on patrol on the night between 6 and 7 September 2017, who had met them outside a nightclub in Piazzale Michelangelo. Taken home with the service car, the two soldiers of the Arma entered the building where, taking advantage of the drunkenness of the two young women, they had sex with them. Camuffo and Costa, also cornered by evidence such as the DNA on the traces of semen found on the girls’ clothes, admitted having had sexual relations with the two students, but have always maintained that the students were consenting.

For the accusation, supported in the first instance by the public prosecutor Ornella Galeotti, who conducted the investigations, the two carabinieri would have acted abusing the capacity of carabiniere on duty and would have violated the orders given by their superiors. According to the accusation, both girls got “illegitimately” aboard the Fiat Bravo of 112. The two students were found, at 6.51 am on 7 September, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, with 1.68 grams of alcohol per one liter and 1.59 for the other. According to the charge notified at the conclusion of the investigation, the two carabinieri raped the two girls by acting in a “sudden and unexpected” way.