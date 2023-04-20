The sanctions package, which is still being drafted, aims to target leaders in the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have plunged Khartoum into a state of fighting.

US officials, according to the newspaper, fear that the new sanctions packages will be weak and late.

In this context, a US State Department spokesperson said: “In general, we do not announce in advance possible sanctions, we study all options available to us, and we seek to work with our partners to ensure a coordinated and appropriate response wherever possible.”

The newspaper notes that the United States is being criticized by Sudanese activists and human rights organizations for not imposing sanctions on the Sudanese military leadership against the backdrop of casualties among demonstrators in 2019 and the dissolution of the civilian government in 2021.

