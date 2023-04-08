American professor Petro said that his words about the defeat of Ukraine were an analysis

University of Rhode Island political science professor Mykola Petro, who predicted Ukraine’s defeat, explained his remarks during a Bank of America conference. His words convey RIA News.

As Petro noted, he meant that the conflict “thrown Ukraine further than it was before it, when it was already the poorest country in Europe.” He emphasized that there is a difference “between speaking in support and analyzing”. “I was giving an analysis,” said the professor.

According to the expert, Ukraine may need decades to restore economic stability. In particular, the authorities need to negotiate with the millions of Russian-speaking residents who want to feel welcome in their country. In addition, it is worth resolving border issues with Russia, as well as leveling relations in other areas. Without this, the country will remain impoverished and isolated, Petro said.

The fact that the Bank of America online conference on geopolitics was interrupted due to pro-Russian statements by invited experts, the Financial Times reported. In particular, those present expressed dissatisfaction with the words of Nikolai Petro, who believed that Ukraine would lose in any scenario due to the outflow of the population and the destruction of the industrial base.