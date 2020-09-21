These days, political enthusiasts are fast in the presidential election. President Donald Trump is in the fray again from the ruling Repubalkin Party. At the same time, former Vice President Joe Biden is the candidate from the opposition Democratic Party. The salary and allowances of the President of the world’s most powerful country are also the highest in the world. The US President gets a salary of 400,000 dollars (Rs. 2,94,19,440) every year which is about 5 times more than the salary of the Indian President.Apart from the salary, the US President is also given 17 different allowances. They are also given $ 50000 (Rs. 3677430) as annual expenditure, $ 100000 (Rs. 7354860) tax free as travel expenses and $ 19000 (Rs. 1397423) as entertainment allowance. Apart from this, the present and former President is also given security and health insurance, wardrobe budget.

His salary is smaller than the annual income of President Trump

US President Donald Trump’s annual salaries are much lower than his earlier income from his business. Donald Trump was involved in real estate business before becoming president. During that time his annual income was estimated at $ 1.3 billion. While at this time they only get 4 lakh dollars. According to the US Tax Code, all allowances given to him except the President’s salary are exempt from tax.

Indian President gets so much salary

The Indian President receives Rs 5 lakh as salary every month from the Consolidated Fund of the country. Apart from this, they are also given many other allowances and facilities. The salary of the Indian President was last increased in 2016. The Indian President’s residence is the largest in the world, spread over 5 acres. It costs Rs 30 crore every year to maintain the Rashtrapati Bhavan.