Outgoing President Donald Trump has officially been nominated as the Republicans’ candidate to try to win a second term as head of the United States.

We take the same and start again. Thursday, August 27, the Republican convention ended in Washington with the designation of the same duo as in 2016 : Donald Trump, candidate for President of the United States, and Mike Pence, for vice-president. The adversaries have changed : Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who concentrated the attacks of the Republicans during these four days. The context is also upset, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also new demonstrations in the country and with a record to defend for the outgoing president. Franceinfo summarizes the interventions to remember from this high mass of the Republican Party.

The Trump family occupies the field

On the program: Trump, Trump and (again) Trump. Whether it is the president himself, his wife, his sons or daughters. Donald TrumpJr., 42 years, the eldest of the president’s children, intervened first, Monday 24 August. Star with the Trumpist base, as addicted to Twitter as his father, he fiercely defends his policies, retweeting conspiracy theories with a notorious taste for provocation.

The next day, Melania Trump stood out from the rest of the family with a speech full of empathy. She notably addressed the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic: “My deepest condolences to all who have lost a loved one. And my prayers go out to those who are sick or in pain”, she said, while her husband regularly minimizes the consequences of the coronavirus. The first lady also addressed the historic anger movement against racism. Where Donald Trump was content to talk about“rioters”, she called to “learn from our past “.” The difficult reality is that we are not proud of parts of our history “, she declared.

In the process, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump also delivered their more corrosive speeches. “They are no longer just members of the family, but government officials, political figures”, analysis Costas Panagopoulos, professor of political science at Northeastern University in Boston, at AFP.

The “extreme left” brandished as a threat

Haro on the Democrats. Most of the speakers at the Republican convention were not content to sing the praises of their champion, they also strongly attacked the one who could block their way to a second term: Joe Biden. And the attacks have often been virulent, beyond simple political disagreements: “The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”, said current Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday.

Hostilities had also been opened from the first day of the convention with the intervention of the president’s eldest son. On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. thus affirmed that the November election would be a choice between “church, work and school” and “riot, looting and vandalism”. The threat of “the extreme left” and “Marxism” has been brandished on numerous occasions by speakers not hesitating to distort the Democratic candidate’s program.

Donald Trump closed the Republican convention on Thursday by denouncing the “weakness” by Joe Bien, presenting him as a puppet of the “radical left”. “He is the destroyer of American jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness,” he said about the former vice-president of Barack Obama.

Maintaining order as a priority

The Republican convention took place in a very particular climate. The day before its launch, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father, was seriously injured when a police officer shot him seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Three months after George Floyd’s death, the affair quickly sparked a dangerous cocktail mixing rioters and self-defense groups on the following nights. A news that strongly resonated in the speeches of the republican convention, focused on the maintenance of order.

On the front line, the vice-president painted a grim picture of an election where “law and order are at stake”. “The violence must stop – whether it is Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha (…) We will keep order in the streets of this country for every American of every race, faith and color.said Mike Pence. It’s not really a question of … whether America will be more Republican or Democrat. The question posed in this election is whether America will remain America. ” Earlier today, Donald Trump announced that he would send federal law enforcement agencies to Kenosha with the approval of the governor of Wisconsin.

An apocalyptic speech noticed

It was the sensation of the Republican convention. The one whose speech was the most shared (and mocked): Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News presenter and current companion of Donald Trump Jr. Her message was clear: the apocalypse is near if the Democrats take power. “Biden, Harris and the rest of the Socialists are going to fundamentally change this nation. They want open borders, closed schools, a dangerous amnesty and they will selfishly fire your jobs in China while they get richer.”, she assured with vigor.

The elated speech in favor of Donald Trump by Kimberly Guilfoyle, political advisor in the campaign team of the American president. pic.twitter.com/9N63gY4BIu – Brut FR (@brutofficiel) August 25, 2020

Faced with this risk, Kimberly Guilfoyle praised Donald Trump’s strengths. “Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and the American dream, the best is yet to come”, she concluded in a lyrical flight.

Republicans join… Joe Biden

But not everything went as planned at this convention. On the morning of its opening, no less than 27 Former elected officials of the Grand Old Party (or GOP, the party’s nickname) have announced the creation of “Republicans for Joe Biden”. Among them, former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. “It is because I am a Conservative, because I believe in the Constitution and the separation of powers, and because I am concerned about the conduct and behavior of our current president that I support Joe Biden.”, he justified, in a message on Medium (in English).

A big blow to the party. “To announce himself thus on the day of the convention is terribly well chosen. Jeff Flake wants to bypass the communication of Trump who wanted to make the Republican convention ‘his’ moment, while the Covid-19 deprives him of meetings”, explains to France 24 Jean-Eric Branaa, specialist in the United States and lecturer at the University of Paris 2.

Especially since these defections come in addition to the symbolic catches of the Democrats during their convention, during which a large place was given to former Republicans who called to vote against Donald Trump. Among them, John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio, Colin Powell, former general and chief diplomat of George W. Bush, and Cindy McCain, widow of Senator John McCain, who died in 2018. Conversely , a Democrat elected to the House of Representatives, Vernon Jones, called for a vote… Donald Trump.