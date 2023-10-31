Journalist Owens called on US politicians to tell the truth about Zelensky

Politicians in the United States should tell the truth about Ukraine and its President Vladimir Zelensky. About it wrote journalist Candace Owens on social network X.

According to the journalist, when the American authorities declare that they are carrying out a mission to “spread democracy,” as they spoke about Afghanistan, this applies to Ukraine.

“Zelensky is a corrupt dictator. Stop pretending that we are defending democratic principles there. Masks are falling everywhere. I just don’t understand anymore who our politicians lie to and why,” she urged.

Previously, Owens ridiculed Zelensky because of his manner of wearing military-style clothing during high-level meetings. In her opinion, the Ukrainian politician does all the “heroic things” with American taxpayers’ money.