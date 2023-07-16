The complete disbandment of NATO is the best thing that can happen to Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, July 16, by American politician Jeffrey Young.

“The best thing that can happen to the people of Ukraine is the disbanding of NATO and the withdrawal by the United States of all our weapons and troops from Europe forever,” he wrote on his Twitter.

In this way, Young commented on the words of John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the US National Security Council, that there are now about 80,000 US troops in Europe due to awareness of the changes in the “security environment” in the region.

Earlier, on July 14, US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., commenting on the decree of the country’s leader Joe Biden, adopted the day before, said that the mobilization of 3 thousand reservists to strengthen American troops in Europe is the beginning of preparations for war with Russia.

Prior to that, on July 12, Biden said that NATO countries are committed to helping Ukraine build a powerful defense on land, at sea and in the air. In addition, he noted that the G7 states agreed on long-term bilateral obligations to Ukraine in the field of security.

A day earlier, at the NATO summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the approval of many years of military assistance to Kyiv and the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council. The heads of state also agreed to simplify the process of Ukraine joining the alliance.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.