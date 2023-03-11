Western intentions to support Ukraine in a counteroffensive could lead to a nuclear war that would destroy everything on Earth, Jeffrey Young, a Democratic politician and Kentucky gubernatorial candidate, said on March 10.

He responded to a tweet by user vicktop55, who wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced their intention to help Kiev launch a “counteroffensive”, and the Ukrainian media for the first time reported on the use of an American “smart bomb” by Kiev troops near Bakhmut.

“These Western countries better think again before doing anything like that. And then it is better to think again and again. This is madness. This could lead to the destruction by Russia of any country that sends troops; or it could lead to a nuclear war that could kill everyone on earth,” Young wrote.

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Western countries were very close to seriously discussing sending allied troops to Ukraine. According to him, the world has never been so close to a local conflict turning into a world war.

On February 10, French politician Florian Filippo pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union are provoking a third world war. He noted that Zelensky’s European tour looks like an “irresponsible circus” in which all of Europe participates.

In December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Western countries are deliberately aggravating the situation in the world and multiplying chaos. The Russian leader suggested that in this way the Western elites seek to maintain their dominance.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.