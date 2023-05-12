Russian President Vladimir Putin successfully defeats the NATO bloc. This was announced on May 10 by the Democratic Party candidate for Governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, on his Twitter account.

“He is successfully defeating the aggressive, mass-murdering, war-crime-committing evil empire that calls itself NATO,” he wrote.

In addition, the politician believes that Putin follows international law, while Washington violates it daily. According to Yang, the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance need to permanently withdraw all their troops and weapons from Europe and Asia.

Earlier, on May 11, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, noted that a large-scale war would unfold in European countries if the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army ceased. Then the number of terrorist attacks will increase sharply in Europe, the everyday way of life of the local population will be drastically disrupted.

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO would not accept Asian countries into its ranks. He added that the European Union (EU) will not be able to protect Europe without the North Atlantic Alliance.

On May 7, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Colorado Peter Harris expressed the opinion that, despite the sacrifices that Kiev made to join the military bloc of Western states, it will not get access to the “nuclear umbrella” under which the rest of its neighbors managed to get.

The expert believes that after the end of the conflict, the continent will be divided into two armed camps – Russia and Belarus on the one hand, the North Atlantic Alliance – on the other. At the same time, according to him, neither Russia nor NATO will need Ukraine.

In March, it was reported that the authorities of Lithuania and Germany agreed on the need to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO with additional air defense systems and fighters.

Back in early 2023, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), thanks to NATO equipment and methods, had actually become an army of a military alliance.