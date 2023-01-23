Politician Yang said that the resignation of the President of the United States will be the solution to all problems of mankind

American politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky Jeffrey Yang said that all the problems in the world can be resolved if US President Joe Biden leaves his post. About this he wrote on your Twitter account.

“If someone asks me: “what should be done in this terrible situation?”, My answer will always be: “initiate the impeachment and remove the President of the United States and his or her national security team,” Young said. He stressed that this would be the best solution to all the problems facing humanity.

Earlier, the politician called the American leader a murderer and a war criminal. According to Yang, this is “the most important thing to know” about Biden.