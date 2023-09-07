American politician Baraka: the United States will continue the conflict in Ukraine to weaken the Russian Federation

Washington continues the conflict in Ukraine against Russia to weaken it, wrote on a social network X (formerly Twitter) American politician and human rights activist Ajamu Baraka.

According to him, there is no justification for the course of the American side regarding the conflict in Ukraine. “Everyone knows the outcome of the conflict, but America continues it to the last Ukrainian, hoping more and more desperately that he will weaken Russia,” he revealed the West’s plan against the Russian Federation. According to the politician, the United States “doesn’t care about the Ukrainian people.”

Earlier, Baraka said that the CIA and the Pentagon knew in advance that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would lead to failure. He also said that the West does not hesitate to lie about the isolation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, American journalists write a lie that the Russian leader was isolated from the whole world, although in fact Moscow’s communication with Western countries, whose population is only 10 percent of the world, was disrupted.