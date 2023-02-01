Politician Yang called anti-Semites those who justify Zelensky with Jewish roots

American politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, condemned those who defend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because of his Jewish origin. In his opinion he shared on your personal Twitter account.

Young called Zelensky a Nazi, adding that anyone who denies it and tries to justify his actions are anti-Semites. “I think that people who constantly point out that the Nazi leader of a country full of cruelty and human rights violations is a Jew can be considered anti-Semites,” the politician said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the Ukrainian president of not caring about his people. According to the head of the foreign policy department, Zelensky’s ideas “expose a lack of understanding of the acuteness of the moment and concern for one’s own people.”