American politician Jeffrey Young condemned Democrats who voted for Ukraine

American politician, candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, condemned congressmen for adopting a new aid package to Ukraine. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

“I am disgusted that every Democrat in the US House of Representatives voted for additional weapons and money to the Nazi government of Ukraine,” Young wrote. According to him, only the representative of the Democratic Party Alexanria Ocasio-Cortez voted against this project. “If I were there, I would have voted no with Alexandria against the entire corrupt, war-mongering imperialist Democratic Party,” he added.