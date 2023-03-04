Politician Young: US began to slide towards fascism after the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945

American politician Jeffrey Young called the day when the US began to slide towards fascism. In his opinion, this happened in 1945 after the bombing of Hiroshima. He stated this in his Twitter-account.

“Our government in Washington began to go downhill in 1945. More specifically, I would say August 6, 1945, when President Truman dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima without a military excuse,” Young wrote.

In his view, the long, gradual decline towards “barbarism and fascism” accelerated in 2016.

On August 6 and 9, 1945, the US military carried out atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. From explosions and their consequences in Hiroshima, out of a population of 350,000, 140,000 people died, in Nagasaki – 74,000.