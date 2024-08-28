Political scientist Mearsheimer: Putin knows that the US does not have the resources to change the course of the NWO

Russian President Vladimir Putin is well aware that the US authorities are unlikely to be able to influence the course of military operations, since they have exhausted their resources. This was stated by American political scientist John Mearsheimer in an interview YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

“It’s just a joke that the F-16 or any other weapons [из США] can really change something. Putin, of course, understands this,” he said.