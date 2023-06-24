The actions of the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin are outrageous, the issues must be resolved peacefully. This was announced to Izvestia by the American political scientist John Varoli on June 24.

“Prigozhin’s actions are outrageous. These issues must be resolved peacefully. I don’t have details about what is happening at the collision points, I don’t know about the mood of the soldiers, I believe that they will continue to do their duty like real patriots, ”he said.

According to him, the main question is how the Kremlin “will use this situation to succeed in the framework of the special operation.” At the same time, he pointed out that Moscow is “too careful” with NATO.

“From their (NATO. – Ed.) sides, there are more and more provocations, terrorist attacks, British weapons were used to destroy the Russian bridge, we saw this recently, they are actively trying to destroy Russia,” Varoli said.

The statement was made against the backdrop of an attempted military mutiny, which was undertaken the day before by the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. A criminal case was initiated against him under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”).

On June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal in which he promised to do everything to defend the country. He said that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia and other government agencies received the necessary orders, additional anti-terrorist measures are currently being introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions of the country.

The Supreme Commander warned that the rebels would face inevitable punishment. The President of Russia in his address also noted that the Russian Federation is now waging a hard struggle for its future, the entire military, economic and information machine of the West is directed towards it.

Against the backdrop of what is happening, many expressed support for President Putin and expressed their opinion on the need to consolidate society in difficult times.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev called for rallying around the President and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in order to defeat “the external and internal enemy that is hungry to tear our Motherland apart.”

The head of the Communist Party of Russia (CPRF), Gennady Zyuganov, declared the full support of President Putin and his call to unite as much as possible in a formidable and responsible time for the country. Zyuganov said that now it is necessary to support the guys who are fighting for Russia as much as possible, and stop those who went on a provocation.