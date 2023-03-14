The US financial system as it exists today is about to collapse. On Tuesday, March 14, American political scientist John Varoli shared this forecast with Izvestia.

“We are constantly printing money, one day this will end, we will survive this crisis, but this will only delay the inevitable, namely that once this system collapses, it cannot survive,” he said.

According to Varoli, the White House is doing everything possible to prevent panic and trying to convince citizens that “a piece of paper called a dollar is worth something.” However, people are afraid of losing their funds, and for good reason.

The expert emphasized that the potential crisis will cause the greatest damage to Western states, as well as to the North Atlantic Alliance. Meanwhile, Russia, China and the Middle East will be able to avoid serious consequences.

“Their economies are independent of ours and they have no debts, while we have a huge amount of them,” Varoli concluded.

On March 11, it became known about the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank in the USA. The organization went bankrupt in less than two days. After the bank made an unsuccessful operation with securities, depositors began to withdraw funds sharply from their accounts.

The next day, Axios reported that the Biden administration was about to face a banking crisis. The publication notes that if the US government does not arrange a deal to save Silicon Valley Bank depositors before branches open on March 13, the Cabinet will face a catastrophic crisis.

At the same time, information appeared that the US authorities were not considering the possibility of buying out the bankrupt SVB. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the current situation is different from the financial crisis of 2008, when the government bailed out many banks to protect the country’s economy.

In turn, US President Joe Biden tried to convince American citizens that they can be confident in the security of the country’s banking system. He vowed to ask Congress and “banking regulators to tighten rules on banks and reduce the risk of this kind of bank failure happening again” and to protect jobs and small businesses in the country.